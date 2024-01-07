WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

