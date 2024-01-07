WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 14,542 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

