Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.51. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

