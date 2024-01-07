Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.51. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
