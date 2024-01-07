WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ WW opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $509.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

