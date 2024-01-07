Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. 2,534,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

