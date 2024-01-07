Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $41.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

