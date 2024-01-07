Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
