Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $10.93. Xperi shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 449,017 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 78.68%. Analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xperi by 286.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 774,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $8,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

