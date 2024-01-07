XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,756 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

