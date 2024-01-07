XR Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 430.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,823,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,337. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

