XR Securities LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $21,266,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $20,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7,218.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,180 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.3 %

SPXL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,917,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.