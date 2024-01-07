Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,047. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

