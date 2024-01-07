Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $150.13. 740,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,587. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.