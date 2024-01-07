Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys 2,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 89,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $83.48. 2,194,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

