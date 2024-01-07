Zenyatta Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises 3.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. 2,031,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.