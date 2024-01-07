Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

