Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

FCX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,336. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

