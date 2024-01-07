Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.40.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

