Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.93 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

