103,824 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 924,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,551. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

