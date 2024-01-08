1,550 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI remained flat at $162.08 during midday trading on Monday. 98,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,246 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

