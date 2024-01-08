2,268,361 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,268,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,096,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.21% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,059,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.52 on Monday. 195,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,603. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

