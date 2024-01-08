26,941 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
UPBD stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.84. 83,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,573. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,057.22%.
In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,898.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
