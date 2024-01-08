28,280 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $120.10. 198,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,575. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.