3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in 3M by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $108.14. 303,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

