500 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter worth $257,000.

FXE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.18. 10,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,177. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

