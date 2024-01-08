60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 8th. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SXTP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $1.11 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

