7,992 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,521. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

