8,569 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 309,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

