8,955 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 5.2% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $36.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,575.36. 154,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,116. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $881.99 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,513.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,346.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

