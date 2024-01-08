Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,741. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

