Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Absci alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Absci

Absci Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.