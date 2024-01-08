Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,915 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 1,859,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

