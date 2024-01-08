Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 786,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,383. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

