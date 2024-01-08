Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.57. 1,110,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

