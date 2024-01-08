Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 337.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 534,179 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

