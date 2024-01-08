Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 6,136 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 503,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 271,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

