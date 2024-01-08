ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.82

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1118228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

