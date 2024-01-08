Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,363 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $298,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

