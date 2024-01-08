Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

AMD opened at $138.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

