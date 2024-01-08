Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 849,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,929. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

