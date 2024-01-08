Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 330,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $9,478,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. 17,116,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,382,410. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

