Advisor Partners II LLC Has $10.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in McDonald’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 59,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.14. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.