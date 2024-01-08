Advisor Partners II LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.48. 723,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,291. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

