Advisor Partners II LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $187.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

