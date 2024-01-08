Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.23. 233,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.50. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

