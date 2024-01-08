Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 28,042 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,316,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,878 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,292. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.