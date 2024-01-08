Advisor Partners II LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 187,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 68,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,939,742. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

