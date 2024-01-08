Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,692,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after buying an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 460,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

