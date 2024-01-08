Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 106,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,451. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

